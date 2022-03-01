Livenodes (LNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

