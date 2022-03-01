Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,928 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

