Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.87.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. 212,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.