Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.18) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.83) to GBX 2,350 ($31.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,282.50 ($30.63).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,522.50 ($33.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £127.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,613 ($35.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,379.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,170.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

