Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%.
LXRX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $308.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
