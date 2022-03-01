Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%.

LXRX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $308.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

