Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,396 shares of company stock worth $6,238,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE V traded down $6.30 on Tuesday, hitting $209.82. 259,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.38. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $401.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

