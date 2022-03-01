LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TREE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.44.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $121.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,215,000 after buying an additional 815,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $20,751,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

