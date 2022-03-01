Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Shares Down 0.7%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.05 and last traded at $38.39. 51,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 120,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11.
