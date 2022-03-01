Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 547.3% in February

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 547.3% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.39. 51,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $40.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.
