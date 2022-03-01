Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $143.72

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.72 and last traded at $144.38, with a volume of 14873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,998,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

