Lamden Market Cap Tops $7.82 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $678,294.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars.

