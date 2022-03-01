Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $109.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

