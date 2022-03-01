Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock worth $5,500,052. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

