L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:LBGUF opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $53.00.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (Get Rating)
