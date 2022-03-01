Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of KRUS stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

