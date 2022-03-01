Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.38. 1,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,030. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

