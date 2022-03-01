Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

KR stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kroger has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,540,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

