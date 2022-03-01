Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 55,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

