Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of KOS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 504,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 3.21. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 942.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.