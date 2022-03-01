KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KSRYY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. KOSÉ has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $34.00.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

About KOSÉ (Get Rating)

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.