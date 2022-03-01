Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

KTB stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $4,878,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

