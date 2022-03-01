Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

KTB stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $4,878,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.