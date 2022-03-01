Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.66 and last traded at $45.16. 23,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 395,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.
The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
