Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.66 and last traded at $45.16. 23,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 395,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

