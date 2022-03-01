Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

KSS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.