Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.82-20.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.18 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.500 EPS.

KSS stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. 52,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,984. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

