Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.82-20.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.18 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.500 EPS.
KSS stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. 52,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,984. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
