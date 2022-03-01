Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $1 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $147.80 and a twelve month high of $222.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average of $190.03.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

