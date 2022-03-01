Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 90.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 108.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Roku by 7.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 53.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

