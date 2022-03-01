Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $263.13 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.51. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

