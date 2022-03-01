Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,129 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $132.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

