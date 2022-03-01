Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.