Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

