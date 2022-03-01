KeyCorp Comments on TimkenSteel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMST has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE:TMST opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $833.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

