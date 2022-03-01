Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.71.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $93,000.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.