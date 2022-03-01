Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.85. Kennametal has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $93,000.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.