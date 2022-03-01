Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $515.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $517.27 million. Kennametal posted sales of $484.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $30.01. 16,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,553. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,766,000 after buying an additional 161,107 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after buying an additional 174,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kennametal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,910,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after buying an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.