Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.32) price target on the stock.

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 426.85 ($5.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 381 ($5.11) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 445.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 432.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

