Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.32) price target on the stock.
Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 426.85 ($5.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 381 ($5.11) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 445.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 432.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.
About Kenmare Resources (Get Rating)
