Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.93. 819,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.00.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

