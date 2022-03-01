KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.

NYSE:KBR opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. KBR has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 488.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.