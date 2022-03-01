KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Douglas Nick Kelly Sells 1,661 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of KBR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,987. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $50.30.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.
About KBR (Get Rating)
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
