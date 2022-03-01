KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Douglas Nick Kelly Sells 1,661 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,987. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

