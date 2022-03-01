KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.19

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 108507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBCSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €84.00 ($94.38) price target (down previously from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($97.75) to €83.00 ($93.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

