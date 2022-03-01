KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Hits $27.47 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $27.47 million and $12.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004311 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045074 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.