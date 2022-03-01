KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the period.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.