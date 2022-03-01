JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $33.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

BIGC stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

