JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s 8th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,781. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

