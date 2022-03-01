JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,600

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.81) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.68) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.15) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.09) to GBX 1,900 ($25.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.11 ($22.22).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,403.50 ($18.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of £7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,581.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,581.78. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,165 ($15.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 40.41 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

