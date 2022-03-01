JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at $123.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.