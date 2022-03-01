Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $33,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. 226,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.09.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.