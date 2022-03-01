Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $366,212.52 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.