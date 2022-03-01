John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.53%.
NYSE:JW.B opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.79. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.
