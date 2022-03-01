John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of JW.B stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.79.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
About John Wiley & Sons (Get Rating)
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.
