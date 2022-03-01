JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $43.60

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.60, but opened at $49.34. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 9,161 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,157,000 after acquiring an additional 212,645 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

