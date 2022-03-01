Jefferies Group LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $271.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

